Workers Welcome Minimum Wage Bill

23 Feb 2019 Kampala, Uganda

In short
On Tuesday, Parliament passed the Minimum Wage Bill, 2018. The Bill empowers the Minister of labour to appoint a Minimum Wages Board to fix all minimum wages for various sectors. The minister is also mandated to announce the minimum wages annually.

 

