Workers Welcome Minimum Wage Bill

In short
On Tuesday, Parliament passed the Minimum Wage Bill, 2018. The Bill empowers the Minister of labour to appoint a Minimum Wages Board to fix all minimum wages for various sectors. The minister is also mandated to announce the minimum wages annually.
Workers Welcome Minimum Wage Bill23 Feb 2019, 18:21 Comments 105 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
In short
Tagged with: parliament passes minimum wage bill minimum wage bill
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.