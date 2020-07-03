Samuel Amanya
18:03

Works Ministry Hands over Katuna One-stop Border Post Office to URA

3 Jul 2020, 18:00 Comments 133 Views Business and finance Updates
Katuna One Stop Border Post (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

Katuna One Stop Border Post (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

In short
Benon Kajuna, the Director of Transport in the Works Ministry says that the construction work which started in 2007 was delayed a protest by the Rwandan government, challenging the site of the one-stop border post. According to Rwanda, Uganda was constructing the block in a wetland.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.