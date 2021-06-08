Works Ministry officials meet over Exorbitant Bus Fares

In short
The huge number of travelers prompted transporters to hike their fares. Bus fares to up country areas have more than doubled. For example, transport fares to the northern Uganda route specifically to Gulu has increased to between Shillings 100,000 and 130,000 from Shillings 40, previously. Travelers to Elegu border post are paying Shillings 150,000.
Works Ministry officials meet over Exorbitant Bus Fares8 Jun 2021, 19:27 Comments 164 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Lifestyle Updates
In short
Mentioned: Ministry of Works and Transport
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.