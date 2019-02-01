Alex Otto
Works Ministry Seeks UGX 50bn for New Vehicle Registration System

1 Feb 2019 Kampala, Uganda

In short
The budget committee observed that the ministry intends to put in place a system that will be synchronized with the driving permits, vehicle registration and the newly installed street cameras to enhance both safety and security on the road.

 

