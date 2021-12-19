Works Ministry Tasks KCCA to Enforce Non-Motorized Transport

In short
In 2018 KCCA started construction of the Uganda’s first non-motorized transport corridor which stretches from Namirembe road through Luwum street to Entebbe road. The corridor was meant for cyclists and pedestrians while cargo trucks would be allowed only between 10pm and 6am to load and offload goods.
Works Ministry Tasks KCCA to Enforce Non-Motorized Transport19 Dec 2021, 14:36 Comments 166 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Local government Report
State Minister for Works and Transport Fred Byamukama riding a bicycle along the NMT Corridor in Kampala. Photo By Fred Kayongo
