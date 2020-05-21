In short
The WB says the money will allow the Emergency Locust Response Program to help Uganda monitor and manage locust swarms to limit the growth of existing and new desert locust populations. It also expected to improve coordination and early warning preparedness at the regional and national levels to prevent future infestations.
World Bank Approves UGX 181bn Loan to Fight Locusts in Uganda Top story21 May 2020, 20:51 Comments 87 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Agriculture Updates
