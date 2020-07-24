Christopher Kisekka
15:30

World Bank Approves Ugx 554bn to Support Secondary Education in Uganda

24 Jul 2020, 15:19 Comments 174 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
Education Minister Janet Museveni before Parliament's Education Committee.

Education Minister Janet Museveni before Parliament's Education Committee.

In short
The project dubbed Uganda Secondary Education Expansion Project- USEEP is financed by an International Development Association credit of $90 million (332.5 billion shillings) and a grant of $60 million (221.6 billion shillings) from the Window on host communities and refugees.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.