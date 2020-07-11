Mwesigwa Alon
12:48

World Bank Calls for Scrapping of OTT Tax

11 Jul 2020, 12:46 Comments 194 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Human rights Report
World Bank says the OTT tax to access social media platforms has deterred some Ugandans from accessing vital information on covid-19

World Bank says the OTT tax to access social media platforms has deterred some Ugandans from accessing vital information on covid-19

In short
According to the World Bank, scrapping OTT could boost access to coronavirus prevention messages for the vulnerable populations.

 

Tagged with: "over-the-top" (OTT) tax Uganda economic update 2020 World Bank uganda social media tax

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.