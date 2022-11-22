World Bank Mission Assesses UGX 3.1Bn Refugees Livelihood Projects in Lamwo

In short
While addressing the Lamwo district authorities and project contractors at the district headquarters, the World Bank Mission Development Specialist Mission Stephen Ajalu, said that they are impressed by the progress of the works.
World Bank Mission Assesses UGX 3.1Bn Refugees Livelihood Projects in Lamwo22 Nov 2022, 11:04 Comments 310 Views Lamwo, Uganda Northern Human rights Business and finance Breaking news
The World Bank Mission assessing status of road works in Kitgum municipality. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara
In short
Tagged with: World Bank Mission in Uganda
Mentioned: Lamwo Town Council Community Resource Centre
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.