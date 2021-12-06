In short
Schools in Uganda have remained closed for over 80 weeks, which is the longest school closure recorded across the world, yet the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown which led to the closure of schools is projected to worsen the already waning learning outcomes in the country.
World Bank Rep Advises Gov't to Expand Instructional Time When Schools Reopen
