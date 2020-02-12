Mwesigwa Alon
World Bank’s Funding to Uganda Increases to UGX 7 Trillion

World Bank Uganda country director Antony Thompson

World Bank Uganda country director Antony Thompson

In short
The money is part of new funding round that the bank has put aside for the developing countries under the International Development Assistance (IDA) round 19. Antony Thompson, the World Bank Uganda country director, said they would disburse USD 500m to USD 700m annually.

 

