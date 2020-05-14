Sylvia Nankya
World Economy to Shrink by 3.2 Per Cent Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

14 May 2020, 08:03 Comments 68 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Health East Africa Updates

In its World Economic Situation and Prospect (WESP) report update, launched on Wednesday, the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) said that as of mid-2020, the gross domestic product (GDP) in developed countries will plunge to -5.0 per cent, while the output of developing countries will shrink by 0.7 per cent.

 

