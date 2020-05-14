In short
In its World Economic Situation and Prospect (WESP) report update, launched on Wednesday, the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) said that as of mid-2020, the gross domestic product (GDP) in developed countries will plunge to -5.0 per cent, while the output of developing countries will shrink by 0.7 per cent.
World Economy to Shrink by 3.2 Per Cent Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
14 May 2020
