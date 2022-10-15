Mwesige Joel
18:08

World Food Program to Start Skilling Refugees for Self-Reliance

15 Oct 2022, 18:03 Comments 262 Views Fort Portal, Uganda Human rights Media Updates
Congolese Refugees at Busunga border point Regestration centre in Bundibugyo

Congolese Refugees at Busunga border point Regestration centre in Bundibugyo

In short
Emily Doe, the head of the World Food Program in the southwestern districts of Uganda says that Although the UN agency has offered food aid to refugees over the years, they have observed the need to empower them to become self-reliant and live sustainable lives.

 

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.