World Food Program to Start Skilling Refugees for Self-Reliance

Emily Doe, the head of the World Food Program in the southwestern districts of Uganda says that Although the UN agency has offered food aid to refugees over the years, they have observed the need to empower them to become self-reliant and live sustainable lives.
World Food Program to Start Skilling Refugees for Self-Reliance15 Oct 2022, 18:03 Comments 262 Views Fort Portal, Uganda Human rights Media Updates
