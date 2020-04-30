Pamela Mawanda
13:30

World Health Experts Meeting Today to Assess COVID-19 Pandemic

30 Apr 2020, 13:21 Comments 89 Views Kampala, Uganda Health East Africa Updates

In short
The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says that the Emergency Committee meeting will mark three months since members agreed that the new coronavirus disease was an international global health emergency.

 

Tagged with: COVID-19 Pandemic Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus - director general of the World Health Organization WHO Emergency Committee Meeting
Mentioned: The World Health Organization - WHO

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.