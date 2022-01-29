Edward Eninu
World Vision, Iteso Cultural Union Partner to End Child Marriages

Soroti, Uganda
Teso Paramount Chief, Augustine Osuban Emorimor

Teso Paramount Chief, Augustine Osuban Emorimor

In short
Statistics from various districts of Teso indicate that more than 30,000 girls of school-going age were impregnated between 2020 and 2021. The most affected is Amuria district which registered over 11,000 pregnancies within one and a half years, according to Edward Khaukha, the World Vision Regional Manager in the area.

 

