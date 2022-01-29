In short
Statistics from various districts of Teso indicate that more than 30,000 girls of school-going age were impregnated between 2020 and 2021. The most affected is Amuria district which registered over 11,000 pregnancies within one and a half years, according to Edward Khaukha, the World Vision Regional Manager in the area.
World Vision, Iteso Cultural Union Partner to End Child Marriages
