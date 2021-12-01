World’s Poorest Left Far Behind  Despite COVID-19 Connectivity Boost

In short
According to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the number of people who have gone online this year went up, to 4.9 billion but people’s ability to connect remains profoundly unequal – as many hundreds of millions might only go online infrequently, using shared devices or facing connection speeds that hamper their internet use.
World’s Poorest Left Far Behind Despite COVID-19 Connectivity Boost1 Dec 2021, 19:13 Comments 126 Views Business and finance Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.