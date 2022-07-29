Worry as Rwizi Region Registers 422 House Break-ins in Six Months

In short
Besides the 422 break-ins, the region has also registered 6,728 other cases that include 132 murders, 397 cattle thefts and 550 cases of domestic violence.
Worry as Rwizi Region Registers 422 House Break-ins in Six Months29 Jul 2022, 12:57 Comments 99 Views Mbarara, Uganda Security Updates
