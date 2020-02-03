Worship Ban Stirs Fury at Kabale University

In short
Last week, the university administration banned worshiping within the university and ordered worshipers to go to churches outside. On Sunday students subscribing to catholic faith defied the directive and organized a Mass in one of the tents in the university compound.
Worship Ban Stirs Fury at Kabale University3 Feb 2020
In short
Tagged with: kabale university
