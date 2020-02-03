Samuel Amanya
Worship Ban Stirs Fury at Kabale University

A sign post of Seventh Day Adventist Church at Kabale University compound

Last week, the university administration banned worshiping within the university and ordered worshipers to go to churches outside. On Sunday students subscribing to catholic faith defied the directive and organized a Mass in one of the tents in the university compound.

 

