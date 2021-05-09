Basaija Idd
15:52

WWF Boosts Timber Dealers With Band Saw Mills

9 May 2021, 15:47 Comments 114 Views Rubirizi, Uganda Environment Business and finance Updates
Rukungiri District officials, timber dealers receive the brand new wood miller at the district head quarters

Rukungiri District officials, timber dealers receive the brand new wood miller at the district head quarters

In short
The donation was delivered by World Wide Fund for Nature-WWF to five timber dealer associations in the districts of Kisoro, Rukungiri, Rubirizi, Mitoma and Kasese.

 

Tagged with: Band Saw Mills timber dealers timber dealers donated bandsaw mill
Mentioned: Band Saw Mills

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.