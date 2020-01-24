In short
Four cases have so far been reported in the two districts. Two of the cases are believed to be South Sudan nationals while the other two are Ugandan farmers. Three of them have already succumbed to the disease, according to the Ministry of Health.
Yellow Fever Outbreak Declared in Uganda
24 Jan 2020
