Kimbowa Ivan
19:01

Yet Another Ugandan Woman Cries Out from Saudi Arabian Hospital

14 Oct 2022, 18:54 Comments 173 Views Mukono, Uganda Business and finance Human rights Health Editorial
Justine Nakato Nakyeyune, who is currently confined at a health facility in Saudi Arabia

Justine Nakato Nakyeyune, who is currently confined at a health facility in Saudi Arabia

In short
Isaac Kiyingi, the Alasker Deputy Managing Director who also instructed the woman's husband to pay money for a travel ticket, has admitted knowledge about the accusations but threatened to sue whoever goes to the public making wrong claims.

 

Tagged with: Alasker Labour Exporting Company in Another Scandal of Locking Woman in Saudi Arabian Hospital
Mentioned: Alasker labour company

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.