In short
Medics have observed that public health actions, such as social distancing, can make people feel isolated and lonely and can increase stress and anxiety, even though they are necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19. But experts have noted that this kind of anxiety can be beaten with Yoga, an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India
Yoga Spotted as Ideal to Ease COVID Anxiety
21 Jun 2020
