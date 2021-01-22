Youth Arrested on Eve of Presidential Results Still in Cells Without Trial

In short
Emmanuel Sewava, who operates a music library in Bwaise, Kawempe Division, in Kampala was arrested alongside three others on allegations of stocking fuel which they were allegedly going to use to burn the city in case the Electoral Commission announced Yoweri Museveni the winner.
Youth Arrested on Eve of Presidential Results Still in Cells Without Trial22 Jan 2021, 18:29 Comments 113 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: CID
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.