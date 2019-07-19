Several Youths Conned in Hoima LDU Recruitment

In short
Jackson Wamani, a youth from Buliisa who was turned away from the recruitment exercise because he did not possess a Primary leaving Examinations-PLE certificate, says one of the conmen asked for 50,000 Shillings to connect him to officers conducting the exercise even if he had no PLE certificate.
Several Youths Conned in Hoima LDU Recruitment19 Jul 2019, 19:43 Comments 172 Views Hoima, Uganda Human rights Crime Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: Extortion LDU recruitment. Youths
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.