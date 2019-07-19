Okello Emmanuel
Several Youths Conned in Hoima LDU Recruitment

19 Jul 2019, 19:43 Comments 172 Views Hoima, Uganda Human rights Crime Security Updates
Some of the youths who turned up for the LDU recruitment at Hoima Boma grounds.

Jackson Wamani, a youth from Buliisa who was turned away from the recruitment exercise because he did not possess a Primary leaving Examinations-PLE certificate, says one of the conmen asked for 50,000 Shillings to connect him to officers conducting the exercise even if he had no PLE certificate.

 

