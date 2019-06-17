In short
Establishing youth friendly centers and corners at health facilities was a strategy by government and donors to increase uptake of sexual reproductive health services by young people after findings showed that they often shy away from seeking certain services together with their older counterparts but now the Ministry of Health is reviewing their relevance after many were found not to be working. Government is considering phasing them out but experts speak out on how they can be revamped.
Youth Corners Don't Work- Health Ministry Official17 Jun 2019, 15:10 Comments 168 Views Health Report
