Youth Council Elections in Busia Municipality Halted Over Chaos

In short
Joan Aduru, the Busia District Returning Officer says that they halted the exercise because most voters were drunk and many of them were above 30 years.
She said most of the youths who turned rowdy after being refused to vote were from neighboring Kenya which is why they decided to halt the elections until further notice.
Youth Council Elections in Busia Municipality Halted Over Chaos17 Aug 2020, 23:53 Comments 124 Views Busia, Eastern Region, Uganda Politics Updates
