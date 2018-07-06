Youth Demand Abolition of Electoral Colleges

In short
They held placards denouncing electoral colleges, a system of voting where a few people, in this case, Youth delegates vote on behalf of the majority.
Youth Demand Abolition of Electoral Colleges6 Jul 2018, 07:58 Comments 116 Views Arua, Uganda Northern Parliament Politics Report
Some of the West Nile Youth Leaders displaying their placards during the demonstration at Chjristus Center in Arua town
