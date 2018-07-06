Candia Stephen
07:58

Youth Demand Abolition of Electoral Colleges

6 Jul 2018, 07:58 Comments 116 Views Arua, Uganda Northern Parliament Politics Report
Some of the West Nile Youth Leaders displaying their placards during the demonstration at Chjristus Center in Arua town Candia Stephen

Some of the West Nile Youth Leaders displaying their placards during the demonstration at Chjristus Center in Arua town

In short
They held placards denouncing electoral colleges, a system of voting where a few people, in this case, Youth delegates vote on behalf of the majority.

 

Tagged with: youth mps west nile youth leaders

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.