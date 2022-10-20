Youth in Northern Uganda Turn to Sports to Raise Awareness of Mental Health

In short
Matthew Ocan, the Research Officer at Children Care Uganda says besides creating awareness on the prevention of mental problems, they will also sensitize members of the community on handling mental health clients.
Youth in Northern Uganda Turn to Sports to Raise Awareness of Mental Health20 Oct 2022, 10:32 Comments 104 Views Gulu, Uganda Health Sport Northern Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: mental health in northern uganda
Mentioned: Gulu Regional Referral Hospital
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.