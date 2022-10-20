Emmy Daniel Ojara
10:36

Youth in Northern Uganda Turn to Sports to Raise Awareness of Mental Health

20 Oct 2022, 10:32 Comments 104 Views Gulu, Uganda Health Sport Northern Breaking news
Football fanatics carrying a player. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

Football fanatics carrying a player. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

In short
Matthew Ocan, the Research Officer at Children Care Uganda says besides creating awareness on the prevention of mental problems, they will also sensitize members of the community on handling mental health clients.

 

Tagged with: mental health in northern uganda
Mentioned: Gulu Regional Referral Hospital

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.