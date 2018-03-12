Peter Labeja
Youth Led Project Rally Rural Communities For Menstrual Health

Adolescent Girls and Boys learning to hand make reusable sanitary towels. Peter Labeja

Adolescent Girls and Boys learning to hand make reusable sanitary towels.

For Imagine Her, a youth led project funded by donors in Soroti district, training young women and men how to develop home grown hygienic sanitary towels is not only a viable economic vocation but also a powerful tool to keep girls at school longer

 

