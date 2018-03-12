Youth Led Project Rally Rural Communities For Menstrual Health

In short
For Imagine Her, a youth led project funded by donors in Soroti district, training young women and men how to develop home grown hygienic sanitary towels is not only a viable economic vocation but also a powerful tool to keep girls at school longer
Adolescent Girls and Boys learning to hand make reusable sanitary towels. Login to license this image from 1$.
