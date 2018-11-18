In short
The Programme rolled out by Up Accelerate Initiative with support from UNFPA and the government of Denmark, targets youths in the districts of Adjumani, Agago, Amuru, Arua, Kitgum, Lamwo, Moyo and Yumbe.
Youth Teams Receive UGX 146m to Fight SGBV in Northern Uganda
The judges and members of the eight group winners possing with their dammy cheques on Saturday.
