Blanshe Musinguzi
19:42

Youth Warn Over UgX2.5 Billion Statehouse Money

12 Nov 2018, 19:42 Comments 117 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Analysis
State House comptroller, Lucy Nakyobe met youth from Kampala last week. Blanshe Musinguzi

State House comptroller, Lucy Nakyobe met youth from Kampala last week. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Mahad Kaweesa, the leader of the groups says those thinking the money is for NRM leaders and supporters should forget it. He says NRM money is channeled through the party secretariat not State House.

 

Tagged with: museveni money in kampala state house comptroller lucy nakyobe nrm youth in kampala

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.