Youth with Disabilities Demand for Two Youth Seats in Parliament

David Nangosi, the NUDIPU legal assistant, and focal person for on Sustainable Development Goals –SDGs addressing press at NUDIPU offices in Kisaasi Kampala on Sunday

In short

They say a consideration needs to be made specifically to introduce electoral colleges where YWDs would participate in electing their leaders from local to the National Level as a necessity towards promoting inclusion. Eric Wakoko one of the youths with visual impairment wonders how youth representatives in parliament can claim to represent issues of youth including those with disabilities yet they are not voted.