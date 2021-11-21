Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Youth With Disability Finds Fortune in Reproducing Home-Study Materials

Abey Lukyamuzi, a youth with disability in Masaka town who found his fortune selling learning materials during the lockdown.

While many people are struggling to recover from the effects of the COVID-19, the story is different for Abbey Lukyamuzi, a youth living with disability in Masaka town, who has ventured into the reproduction and distribution of learners' home-school material in his area.

 

