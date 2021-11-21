In short
While many people are struggling to recover from the effects of the COVID-19, the story is different for Abbey Lukyamuzi, a youth living with disability in Masaka town, who has ventured into the reproduction and distribution of learners' home-school material in his area.
Youth With Disability Finds Fortune in Reproducing Home-Study Materials

Masaka, Uganda
Abey Lukyamuzi, a youth with disability in Masaka town who found his fortune selling learning materials during the lockdown.
Tagged with: Aby Lukyamuzi, Disabled youth beating Odds in Lockdown Covid-19 hardships Youth with Disability resilience covid-19
Mentioned: Masaka Association of Disabled Persons Living with HIV/AIDS-MADIPHA Ministry of Education and Sports
