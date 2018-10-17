Youths Demand more Parliamentary Representatives

In short
Categorized as one of the special interest groups in Parliament, the youths are currently represented by five members of parliament which include one National Youth MP and four others voted from across the Northern, Eastern, Western and Central regions.
Youths Demand more Parliamentary Representatives17 Oct 2018, 18:24 Comments 171 Views Kabale, Uganda Politics Analysis
Lilian Aber, the Chairperson National Youth Council Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.