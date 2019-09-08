Youths In Arua Warned Against Drug Abuse

In short
Rev. Fr. William Andima, the Youth Chaplain Christ the King parish made the appeal during the Arua diocesan youth day celebrations 2019 held in Arua town parish on Saturday.
Vicar General Arua Diocese Msgr Kasto Adeti handing Cross to Youths in Arua town as Arua diocesan youth chaplain Fr. Kizito Yandu looks on.
