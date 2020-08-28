In short
The youth are currently represented by five legislators, four drawn from each of the four regions and one national representative. However, they say that this is not commensurate with the population of the youths in Uganda, are now demanding two representatives, one female and one male, from each of the four regions.
Youths Seek More Representatives in Parliament
28 Aug 2020
Kampala, Uganda
