Youths Take to Gambling As Martyrs' Day Celebrations Gain Momentum

In short
Ahmed Kagumba, who was operating the gambling center, which he referred to as a "ring" explained that players pay Shillings 100 Uganda for a ring and take chances to either win a soda, beer, biscuit, or Shillings 1000.
Youths Take to Gambling As Martyrs' Day Celebrations Gain Momentum2 Jun 2022, 17:10 Comments 270 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Human rights Updates
In short
Tagged with: Martyrs celebration
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.