Alfred Yayi, the District Health Officer (DHO) Yumber Alfred Yayi, says that the facility lacks funds to recruit workers and offer services to the community
Yumbe Regional Referral Hospital Hit By Lack of Funds Top story18 Jul 2021, 15:09 Comments 171 Views Yumbe, Uganda Health Updates
