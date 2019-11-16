Yumbe Sub County Councilors Seek Legal Action over Unpaid Honoraria

In short
Up to 56 councillors from the Sub Counties of Kuru, Lodonga and Yumbe Town Council are seeking payments amounting to 12.7 million Shillings for the financial year 2017/18. An additional payment of 109 million Shillings is sought to cover payments to councillors from all 13 Sub Counties of Yumbe district for the financial year 2018/19.
Yumbe Sub County Councilors Seek Legal Action over Unpaid Honoraria16 Nov 2019, 13:13 Comments 132 Views Yumbe, Uganda Business and finance Local government Report
Copy of the Letter of Intention to sue Yumbe district Local government by the 250 Sub County Councilors.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.