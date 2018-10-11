Zaake: Police Has Worsened My Health Condition

In short
Police grabbed Zaake from the plane shortly after arriving at Entebbe International Airport on Thursday morning and put him in a waiting police van before speeding off to Mityana. Zaake was returning from India where he had gone for specialized treatment.
Zaake: Police Has Worsened My Health Condition11 Oct 2018, 14:41 Comments 142 Views Mityana, Uganda Politics Updates
MP Zaake being supported to address residents who gathered at his home. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.