Zaake: Police Has Worsened My Health Condition

11 Oct 2018, 14:41 Comments 142 Views Mityana, Uganda Politics Updates
MP Zaake being supported to address residents who gathered at his home. Christopher Kisekka

Police grabbed Zaake from the plane shortly after arriving at Entebbe International Airport on Thursday morning and put him in a waiting police van before speeding off to Mityana. Zaake was returning from India where he had gone for specialized treatment.

 

