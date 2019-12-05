In short
Zaake is accused of confronting Prof. Nawangwe when he appeared before the Education Committee of parliament that was investigating the stalemate at Makerere University following the implementation of the 15 percent tuition policy increment.
Zaake Probe Reveals CCTV Coverage Gap in Parliament Top story5 Dec 2019, 16:48 Comments 153 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: Cameras in Parliament MP Francis Zaake. cctv cameras inadequate cctv cameras security in Parliament
Mentioned: UGanda Police Force parliament
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.