Police Grant Zaake Bond, Clear His Travel for Treatment

In short
According to the bond form, the legislator is expected to appear before Mugwisagye on October 3rd 2018. Zaake couldnt sign the bond forms because of the injuries on his fingers. The forms were instead signed by his lawyer, Nicholas Opiyo and his two sureties.

 

