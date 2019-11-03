Zakayo Legacy: UWEC to Construct Museum

In short
Zakayo was in June 1964 found abandoned in Ssemiliki National Park in Bundibugyo, hand raised by a whites until June 9th 1976 when Zakayo was surrendered to the Uganda Wildlife Education Center. At that time the Chimpanzee was becoming aggressive and Difficult to Manage.
Zakayo Legacy: UWEC to Construct Museum3 Nov 2019, 17:18 Comments 152 Views Entebbe, Uganda Environment Misc Tourism Report
