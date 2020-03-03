Zimbabwe Minister Courts Pan African Parliament Over Sanctions

In short
Between 2002 and 2003, the European Union and the United States of America imposed economic sanctions against the Southern African country over what they referred to as government excesses, including the contentious land reform programme.
Uganda’s MP to the Pan African Parliament, Prof. Morris Ogenga Latigo and Dr. David Musabayana, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe. Photo by Parliament of Uganda.
