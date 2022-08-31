Zombo Performing Artists Emyooga SACCO Leaders Fight Over Cash

In short
Zombo district performing artist association is accusing the District Commercial Officer Lamet Olum of reportedly conniving with the gospel music association members to change the signatories of the bank account without the knowledge of the original signatories to the SACCO Account.
Zombo Performing Artists Emyooga SACCO Leaders Fight Over Cash31 Aug 2022, 14:45 Comments 72 Views Zombo District, Uganda Business and finance Local government Northern Updates
