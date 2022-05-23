Zombo Registers High Number of Fistula Cases

In short
Dr. Mark Bramally, the Zombo District Health Officer, says that they have already noted an increase in Obstetric fistula cases resulting from teenage pregnancies.
Zombo Registers High Number of Fistula Cases23 May 2022, 17:04 Comments 89 Views Zombo, Uganda Health Breaking news
Participants walking on the streets of Arua town during the 2016 International Obstetric Fistula day
Tagged with: The leaders have blamed the resurgence on the high rate of teenage pregnancies registered in the past two years of COVID-19 induced lockdown.According to records at the district probation department, 5,890 cases of teenage pregnancy were registered over t
