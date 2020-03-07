In short
Major Ceaser Olweny the UPDF Spokesperson for 4th division who is currently commanding the hunt for the attackers confirmed that 21 attackers have been arrested as of Saturday.
Zombo Retach Raid: Army Arrests 21 Attackers
Major Ceaser Olweny 4th division UPDF Spokesperson who is currently commanding hunt for the attackers in the bushes of Zombo.
