Emmanuel Kajubu
09:20

Zonal Land Office Improves Service Delivery in Rwenzori

2 Feb 2018, 09:20 Comments 49 Views Fort Portal, Uganda Local government Report
The Rwenzori regional zonal offices Emmanuel Kajubu

The Rwenzori regional zonal offices Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The offices at Kitumba, Fort Portal, were constructed in 2011 by the government with support from the World Bank. They serve the districts of Kabarole, Kyegegwa, Ntoroko, Bundibugyo, Kamwenge, Bunyangabu, Kyejonjo and Kasese.

 

Tagged with: zonal land offices ministry of lands hosuing and urban development peter alinda digitized land titles world bank vincent kawamara

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.